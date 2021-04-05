Oman reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,117 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 164,274.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 147,539 after announcing 862 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 10 covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,722.

The ministry stated that 98 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised coronavirus patients is 606, of whom 198 are in intensive care.