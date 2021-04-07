UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 1,203 New COVID-19 Cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 1,203 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 166,685.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 149,049 after announcing 746 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced seven Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,735.

The ministry stated that 93 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised coronavirus patients is 632, of whom 204 are in intensive care.

