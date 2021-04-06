Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,208 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 165,482.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 148,303 after announcing 764 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced six Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,728.

The ministry stated that 94 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised coronavirus patients is 623, of whom 196 are in intensive care.