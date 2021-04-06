UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 1,208 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,208 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 165,482.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 148,303 after announcing 764 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced six Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,728.

The ministry stated that 94 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised coronavirus patients is 623, of whom 196 are in intensive care.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

5 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

20 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

20 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 3,152 registered citizens given 1st ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.