Oman reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Thursday announced 1,320 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 168,005.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 149,969 after announcing 920 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 12 Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,747.