Oman reports 1,399 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,399 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 181,430.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 161,670 after announcing 1,346 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 12 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,890.