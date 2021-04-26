UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 1,454 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Oman reports 1,454 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,454 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 190,270.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 169,784 after announcing 1,014 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 6 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 1,983.

More Stories From Middle East

