UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 2,249 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Oman reports 2,249 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Sunday announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 156,087 after reporting 2,249 new cases.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 142,420 after announcing 1,654 new recoveries, and the total number of virus-related deaths reached 1,661.

The ministry stated that 65 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 466, of whom 145 are in intensive care.

Related Topics

Oman Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

2 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

3 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

3 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.