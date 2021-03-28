Oman reports 2,249 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Sunday announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 156,087 after reporting 2,249 new cases.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 142,420 after announcing 1,654 new recoveries, and the total number of virus-related deaths reached 1,661.

The ministry stated that 65 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 466, of whom 145 are in intensive care.