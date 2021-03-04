Oman reports 369 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Thursday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 142,896 after reporting 369 new cases in the last 24 hours, reported the Oman news Agency (ONA).

The ministry added that the number of recoveries stood at 133,491, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,583.

The ministry stated that 25 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 infected patients is 197, of them, 80 are in intensive care.