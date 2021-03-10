UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports 426 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Wednesday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 145,257 after reporting 426 new cases in the last 24 hours, reported the Oman news Agency (ONA).

The ministry added that the number of recoveries stood at 135,227, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,600.

The ministry stated that 30 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 208, of whom 72 are in intensive care.

