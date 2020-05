(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Saturday registration of 603 new positive cases with COVID-19) in the Sultanate, saying 206 of the new cases were Omanis and 343 others were foreigners.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country now climbed to 10,423, in addition to 42 death cases.