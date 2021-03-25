Oman reports 733 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Thursday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 153,838 after reporting 733 new cases, reported the Oman news Agency (ONA).

The ministry added that the number of recoveries reached 140,766 after announcing 546 new recoveries, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,650.

The ministry stated that 89 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 419, of whom 128 are in intensive care.