UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 733 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Oman reports 733 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Thursday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 153,838 after reporting 733 new cases, reported the Oman news Agency (ONA).

The ministry added that the number of recoveries reached 140,766 after announcing 546 new recoveries, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,650.

The ministry stated that 89 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 419, of whom 128 are in intensive care.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

24 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

20 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

21 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.