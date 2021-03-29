UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 796 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 156,883 after reporting 796 new cases.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 142,944 after announcing 524 new recoveries, and the total number of virus-related deaths reached 1,662.

The ministry stated that 84 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 505, of whom 161 are in intensive care.

Recent Stories

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

7 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

16 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

19 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

19 minutes ago

PM praises MBS over his new initiative of Green Sa ..

23 minutes ago

Gold price falls in Pakistan

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.