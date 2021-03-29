Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Monday announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 156,883 after reporting 796 new cases.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 142,944 after announcing 524 new recoveries, and the total number of virus-related deaths reached 1,662.

The ministry stated that 84 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 505, of whom 161 are in intensive care.