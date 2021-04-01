Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Thursday announced 800 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 160,018.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 144,639 after announcing 673 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced three virus-related deaths.

The ministry stated that 77 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 515, of whom 160 are in intensive care.