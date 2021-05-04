UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Reports 902 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:15 PM

Oman reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 902 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 197,802.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 179,175 after announcing 1,123 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced nine COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,062.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators

3 minutes ago

SAU starts experimental work to reduce dogs reprod ..

3 minutes ago

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift scheme ..

4 minutes ago

Two drown in separate incidents

4 minutes ago

Flash Floods in Western Afghanistan Leave 22 Dead ..

4 minutes ago

WASA plans to install 24MW solar power plant

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.