Oman reports 902 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 902 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 197,802.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 179,175 after announcing 1,123 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced nine COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,062.