Oman reports 927 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Thursday announced 927 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 193,253.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 173,123 after announcing 1,275 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 9 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,010.