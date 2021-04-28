Oman reports 928 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 928 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 192,326.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 171,848 after announcing 919 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 9 COVID related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,001.