Oman Reports New 3,139 COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Oman's Health Ministry on Sunday announced 3,139 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of positive cases in the Sultanate to 163,157.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 146,677 after announcing 2,038 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced nine virus-related deaths.

The ministry stated that 97 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 patients is 590, of whom 186 are in intensive care.

More Stories From Middle East

