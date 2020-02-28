UrduPoint.com
Oman Reports New Case Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:15 AM

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) Oman today reported a new case of coronavirus infection, COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The new case is linked to a recent travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Oman state news agency, ONA, has reported.

The total number of the coronavirus infection cases in the Sultanate stands at 6 so far, as all cases are in a stable condition.

