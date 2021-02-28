UrduPoint.com
Oman Supports Saudi Statement On US Report Regarding Khashoggi Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regarding Khashoggi case

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The Sultanate of Oman has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its position regarding the report that was provided to the US Congress on the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, reported Oman news Agency (ONA).

In a statement on Saturday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the efforts of the competent judicial authorities in the Kingdom regarding the case and its circumstances.

