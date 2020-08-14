UrduPoint.com
Oman Supports UAE's Decision On Relations With Israel

Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Oman supports UAE's decision on relations with Israel

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Sultanate of Oman expressed its support for the UAE's decision regarding relations with Israel within the framework of the historic joint announcement between the UAE, the US and Israel.

Ina statement carried out by Oman news Agency, ONA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said,'' The Sultanate of Oman hopes the agreement will contribute to achieving the comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the middle East and fulfil the aspirations of the peoples in the region in sustaining pillars of security and stability and create factors for progress and prosperity for all.''

