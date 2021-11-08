Oman to host UFI Global Congress 2022 of Exhibition Industry

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry endorsed Oman’s hosting of the UFI Global Congress 2022, the world’s largest gathering of global exhibition industry.

According to Oman news Agency (ONA), the Sultanate of Oman will be represented by the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in hosting the event.

The announcement was made in the conclusion of the UFI Global Congress held in Rotterdam, the Kingdom of the Netherlands.