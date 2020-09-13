UrduPoint.com
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Initiative On Relations With Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with Israel

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Sultanate of Oman today welcomed the initiative of the Kingdom of Bahrain in view of the joint tripartite declaration on relations with Israel.

Oman news Agency quoted a statement issued by the Sultanate as reading, "The Sultanate welcomed the initiative undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of the Kingdom’s sovereign rights, in view of the joint tripartite declaration on relations with Israel.

"The Sultanate hopes that this new strategic approach espoused by some Arab countries will be a practical step towards establishing peace based on the termination of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the setting up of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"This embodies the two-state solution as stipulated by UN charters and Arab decisions and, at the same time, reflects the expectations and demands of all Arab countries and peace-loving people aspiring for fair, final and comprehensive peace in the middle East and the world at large."

