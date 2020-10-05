UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 101,814

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 101,814, while the number of recoveries stood at 90,600.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 985, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 64 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 535, of them 207 are in intensive care units.

