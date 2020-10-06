(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 102,648, while the number of recoveries stood at 91,275.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 990, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 64 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 557, of them 210 are in intensive care units.