Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 104,129

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 104,129, while the number of recoveries stood at 91,731.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,009, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 70 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 559, of them 214 are in intensive care units.

