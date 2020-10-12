UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 106,575

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 106,575

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 106,575, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,222.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,046, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 55 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 543, of them 213 are in intensive care units.

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down restaurant, fines 8 busin ..

5 minutes ago

Inflation increases every time Imran Khan takes no ..

7 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Anti-Russian Sanctions ..

9 minutes ago

UAE conducts further 78,483 COVID-19 tests in 24 h ..

20 minutes ago

PM decision to appoint Gohar as SAPM backed: Mian ..

22 minutes ago

EU Ready to Introduce Further Sanctions Against Be ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.