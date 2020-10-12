MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 106,575, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,222.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,046, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 55 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 543, of them 213 are in intensive care units.