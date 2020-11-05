UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 117,167

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 117,167, while the number of recoveries stood at 107,368.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,286, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 39 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 353, of them 145 are in intensive care units.

