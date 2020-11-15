MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 120,389, while the number of recoveries stood at 111,096.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,338, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 26 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 300, of them 138 are in intensive care units.