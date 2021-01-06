UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 129,888

Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 129,888, while the number of recoveries stood at 122,456.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,504, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 8 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 67, of them 26 are in intensive care units.

