UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 131,264

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 131,264

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 131,264, while the number of recoveries stood at 123,593.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,509, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 9 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 51, of them 21 are in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

5 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

5 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

20 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

38 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.