MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 131,264, while the number of recoveries stood at 123,593.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,509, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 9 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 51, of them 21 are in intensive care units.