Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 131,264
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM
MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 131,264, while the number of recoveries stood at 123,593.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,509, the Ministry of Health said.
The Ministry pointed out that 9 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 51, of them 21 are in intensive care units.