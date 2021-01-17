UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 131,790

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:15 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 131,790, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,067.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,512, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 13 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 69, of them 21 are in intensive care units.

More Stories From Middle East

