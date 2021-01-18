(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 132,011, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,213.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,514, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 6 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 72, of them 21 are in intensive care units.