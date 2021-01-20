MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 132,317, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,579.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,516, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 15 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 84, of them 24 are in intensive care units.