MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 132,486, while the number of recoveries stood at 124,730.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,516, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 12 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 86, of them 23 are in intensive care units.