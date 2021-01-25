(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 133,253, while the number of recoveries stood at 126,334.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,522, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 16 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 92, of them 31 are in intensive care units.