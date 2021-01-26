UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 133,407

Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 133,407, while the number of recoveries stood at 126,409.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,524, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 14 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 94, of them 32 are in intensive care units.

More Stories From Middle East

