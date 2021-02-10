UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 136,377

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 136,377, while the number of recoveries stood at 128,255.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,537, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 25 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 154, of them 50 are in intensive care units.

