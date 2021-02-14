MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 137,306, while the number of recoveries stood at 129,054.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,542, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 14 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 140, of them 39 are in intensive care units.