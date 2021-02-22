MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 139,692, while the number of recoveries stood at 130,848.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,555, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 26 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 171, of them 59 are in intensive care units.