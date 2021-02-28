UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 141,496

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 141,496, while the number of recoveries stood at 132,459.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,570, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 19 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 197, of them 67 are in intensive care units.

