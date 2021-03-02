UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 142,169

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 142,169

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 142,169, while the number of recoveries stood at 132,945.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,580, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 19 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 198, of them, 70 are in intensive care units.

