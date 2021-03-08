UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 144,404

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 144,404

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 144,404, the state news agency ONA reported The ministry added that the number of recoveries stood at 134,684, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,594.

The ministry stated that 28 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 infected patients is 219, of them, 76 are in intensive care.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Intern ..

7 minutes ago

Reforms measures being taken to ensure transparenc ..

15 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodh ..

15 minutes ago

Hundreds of Demonstrators March Through US Minneap ..

15 minutes ago

Protesters Block Key Highway Linking Beirut With L ..

15 minutes ago

Niger's outgoing president wins coveted Mo Ibrahim ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.