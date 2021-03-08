MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Monday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 144,404, the state news agency ONA reported The ministry added that the number of recoveries stood at 134,684, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,594.

The ministry stated that 28 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19 infected patients is 219, of them, 76 are in intensive care.