MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Oman's health ministry on Tuesday said that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 144,831, the state news agency )ONA( reported.

The ministry added that the number of recoveries stood at 135,005, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 1,597.