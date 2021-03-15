UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 147,423

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 147,423

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 147,423, while the number of recoveries stood at 136,770.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,609, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 44 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 268, of them, 86 are in intensive care units.

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

21 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

29 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

34 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.