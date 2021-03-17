UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 148,558

Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 148,558, while the number of recoveries stood at 137,544.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,617, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 50 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 291, of them, 82 are in intensive care units.

More Stories From Middle East

