MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 149,135, while the number of recoveries stood at 137,871.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,620, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 58 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 311, of them, 88 are in intensive care units.