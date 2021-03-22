MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 151,528, while the number of recoveries stood at 139,442.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,629, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 72 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 356, of them, 104 are in intensive care units.