UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 152,364

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 152,364

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 152,364, while the number of recoveries stood at 139,846.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death stood at 1,633, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 58 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 364, of them, 105 are in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

3 minutes ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

18 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

30 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

33 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

57 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.