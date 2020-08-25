MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 84,652, while the number of recoveries stood at 79,147.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 642, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 47 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 406, of them 151 are in intensive care units.