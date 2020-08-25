UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 84,652

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Oman's COVID-19 cases reach 84,652

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 84,652, while the number of recoveries stood at 79,147.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 642, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 47 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 406, of them 151 are in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Oman

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves 2nd batch of la ..

12 seconds ago

Fawad Chaudhary says process of accountability wil ..

8 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock Capt (Retd.) Saqib Zafar visit ..

17 minutes ago

Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

28 minutes ago

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

45 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.