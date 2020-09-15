UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 90,660

Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 90,660, while the number of recoveries stood at 84,113.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 797, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 62 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 488, of them 184 are in intensive care units.

